Farm grows into export business

When Busisiwe Molefe started her own farming business, she had no idea that it would flourish in the international market.

Molefe, 49, is the co-owner of BBS Farm in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal's south coast, which produces macadamia nuts and tomatoes and exports them to Asia, China, Europe and the US.

When Molefe started the farm she wanted to help her community get vegetables easily.

Now she is the first black female farmer from Kwa-Zulu-Natal to supply macadamias to the export market and local giant retailers.

In 2010, she entered the Female Entrepreneur Awards' commercial category and came second.

She was also recently honoured at a gala dinner hosted by Ithala Development Finance Corporation, which acknowledged exceptional business women on a public platform.

Molefe walked away with R15,000 for third place, out of 145 entries, in Ithala's Imbokodo Iyazenzela Women in Business Awards which is a flagship programme of the KwaZulu-Natal development agency.