WATCH | Cape Town Lamborghini driver heard a bang, then saw flames

Millionaire entrepreneur George van der Riet heard a "big bang" moments before his R3m Lamborghini burst into flames at a shopping centre in Cape Town.

Video footage of the burning Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera spread like wildfire when it was shared on social media at the weekend.

TimesLIVE tracked down the owner – a former forex trader now involved in the entertainment business as the owner of Reset night club and Cherries strip club in Cape Town.

He purchased the supercar – one of several exotic vehicles in his collection - more than a year ago.

Van der Riet said he was cruising through the parking lot of Willow Bridge shopping centre at Tyger Valley on Saturday afternoon when he heard a "big, very hard bang".

"I just saw smoke and flames coming from the bonnet. I got a bit of a fright."