Mom trolled over 'big' preggy bump hits back

An Australian mom trolled for her 'big' preggy belly has hit back at haters, asking people to be kinder and more understanding.

Elisha Bakes shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

She has a following on the social media network with over 37,000 followers.

As her bump developed, Bakes said she was asked about the size of her belly and why she was so 'big.'

"It's crazy how many comments I've read about myself. It's just horrible how much bullying goes on. At the end of the day you can't help how you show and carrying a baby is hard work no matter the size."