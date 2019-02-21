WATCH | Mzansi rages about mugging - and motorists who ignored victim

The video shows a woman walking on the pavement next to a busy road, carrying a shopping bag in her left hand and her phone in her right.

A silver Mercedes-Benz A-Class pulls up alongside her and two men emerge, one from the front passenger seat and the other from the back seat.

As the woman realises she is being mugged and begins to run away, one of the men grabs her bag while the other, dressed in a blue hoodie and shorts, targets her phone.

The man grabs the woman from behind and she puts up a fight, clearly determined to hang on to her phone. The scuffle send the mugger and his victim into the road. He frees himself from the woman's grip, picks up her phone and gets back into the car.