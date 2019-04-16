100,000 risk losing their social grants

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is racing against time to register about 100,000 beneficiaries who risk losing their grants and pensions if they don't renew their cards.

The most affected provinces are Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KZN, which have a large number of social grant beneficiaries yet to switch to the new gold Sassa cards, the agency said yesterday.

The agency has warned that beneficiaries who have not yet migrated to the new cards may lose their benefits.

The agency completed the switch over to its new cards in December and managed to swap more than seven million old cards, with some beneficiaries opting to receive their grants directly in their private bank accounts.

However, about 100,000 beneficiaries had not yet presented themselves to the agency's offices or the Post Offices for new applications.

Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa acting CEO, said this was "quite concerning as this looked set to deny these recipients their "constitutional right to social security".