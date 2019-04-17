WATCH: Can you name all 54 African countries? This catchy track will help
You may live on the continent, but do you know your African countries? All 54 of them?
Well, American Calid Bowen is here to rescue you from your ignorance with his song, Vacay.
Bowen is a teacher at Columbia College in Chicago. He first studied the countries of the African continent while learning Swahili at Ohio State University. He found it tricky to memorise all 54 of them and realised that a song would help.
"I had this song concept and I started listing out the countries to find out what rhymed and the flow for it," he told TravelNoire.
He released Vacay under the name Calid B.
The music video for Calid B's 'Vacay'.
Bowen, whose father is from Ivory Coast, said he wanted the song to be fun and educational, as well as to inspire people to travel the continent and see it as a viable vacation destination.
"I find that a lot of us don’t know a lot about Africa. It's not taught in schools and it's not showcased in mainstream media as it should be. Black Panther is one of the most recent portrayals of Africa in a positive light and it's changing the narrative of how we think about the continent, which is great," he said.
Bowen hopes that his song will continue to put a positive spotlight on Africa, while helping people to learn about it.