WATCH: Can you name all 54 African countries? This catchy track will help

You may live on the continent, but do you know your African countries? All 54 of them?

Well, American Calid Bowen is here to rescue you from your ignorance with his song, Vacay.

Bowen is a teacher at Columbia College in Chicago. He first studied the countries of the African continent while learning Swahili at Ohio State University. He found it tricky to memorise all 54 of them and realised that a song would help.

"I had this song concept and I started listing out the countries to find out what rhymed and the flow for it," he told TravelNoire.

He released Vacay under the name Calid B.