Counting has started - and this is how it works

Final results won’t be official for a few days yet, but the first batch of results from the 2019 election is expected before midnight.

So says the Electoral Commission (IEC), which was commenting after voting came to an end on Wednesday. Voting stations had closed at 9pm, except for those people who were in the queue.

Some results, however, will be out in just a few hours.

"The first results from voting districts with the smallest number of voters are expected to reflect on the results system before midnight tonight," the IEC said.