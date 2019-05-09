Hiccups and all, the 2019 national elections were a success: IEC

In a statement, the IEC maintained as earlier comment that these elections were “smooth”.

In the Free State, however, 16 makeshift voting stations were blown down by strong winds and heavy rains, while in Nelson Mandela Bay and Cradock in the Eastern Cape heavy rain and winds also affected operations at more than 30 temporary voting stations.

“In a number of areas voting after dark was affected by power outages, including in KwaZulu-Natal (specifically Umlazi), Limpopo (Vuwani and Giyani) and Gauteng (parts of Johannesburg). The nature of the power outages was not immediately apparent but included instances of cable theft, weather related outages and other unscheduled interruptions,” the commission said.