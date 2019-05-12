2019 elections tested IEC 'like never before' but were fair: Sy Mamabolo

"An election is a constitutionally defined procedure to determine the will of the people. The 2019 national and provincial elections were precisely about that," he said.

"Tonight is a final step of a journey which began more than two years ago. It has been a journey of twists and turns, a journey of ups and downs."

He said there was room for improvement.

"These elections have tested all of us like never before…As the IEC, we have learnt that there is always scope for evolution in systems, people and processes," Mamabolo said.

"Tonight we can proclaim as a nation that our democracy has once again withstood this examination and continues to endure with strength and fortitude…It is a tribute to the people of SA who having tasted democracy just 25 years ago continue to display an unquenchable hunger for democracy, justice and freedom for all."