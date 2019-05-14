Bail denied for alleged EL sex offender pastor

Alleged sex-pest pastor Samuel Sackey was denied bail by the East London magistrate’s court on Monday.

The decision to keep the King Palace Chapel International Church founder in prison left the handful of the church’s congregants stunned.

Magistrate Lionel Mitten said the state had a compelling argument which convinced him that should Sackey be granted bail, he might evade trial because the pastor was not South African.

He was not convinced Sackey would not intimidate witnesses.

The pastor was arrested on April 18 on 12 counts of sexual assault against six girls and women.

He suffered a heart attack on Good Friday – a day after his arrest – and was kept at the West Bank prison hospital section after he was discharged from Frere Hospital’s ICU on April 30.

Sackey was expressionless after Mitten said he had not been convinced that the pastor’s freedom would not threaten the alleged victims.

Mitten said while Sackey was plagued by deteriorating health, he would be hard-pressed to counter the charges although he had vehemently asserted his innocence.