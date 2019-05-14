Turnbull was racing another car before deadly crash, witness claims

An eyewitness to the fatal car crash outside Port Alfred which claimed the lives of three people – including East London assault accused Andrew Turnbull – claims to have seen Turnbull’s Jaguar dicing with another vehicle prior to the collision. The crash outside Port Alfred on Sunday not only claimed the life of Turnbull, 42, and his friend former Selborne College pupil Ryan Byrne, 19, but also an 87-year-old grandmother driving to her retirement home in Kenton-on-Sea.

