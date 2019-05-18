Arnie shrugs off 'idiot' who attacked him with flying kick in Sandton
Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor, champion bodybuilder and Terminator, didn’t even realise he had been kicked in the back by a man in Sandton on Saturday.
He was attending the 4th Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival, part of a series of multi-country competitions that feature professional and amateur bodybuilding and combat sports.
A video showed the man running towards Schwarzeegger and kicking him in the back before being tackled by bodyguards.
Apparently in South Africa they believe the Terminator is real! Arnold Schwarzenegger got DROP KICKED! pic.twitter.com/QJaUNG0wVl— KEEM ? (@KEEMSTAR) May 18, 2019
Schwarzenegger, who had been using a phone to film children in a skipping rope competition for his Snapchat account, thought the jostling crowd had pushed him
After the video went viral, making headlines on Sky News, British and US news sites and even featuring on Russia Today - Schwarzenegger 71, reassured his fans.
"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd," he tweeted.
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
"You'll be back," joked Twitter followers.
Others suggested SA's reputation had been damaged by the incident.
It is not clear why the attacker attacked him or if the person was detained by police but Schwarzenegger suggested he wanted to be "famous".
Junior Nsthanga used Twitter to suggest the attacker "wanted to be the one who finally took down the Terminator".
Arnie, as fans call him, asked fan to watch videos of the competitors rather than the video of him being kicked.
We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let’s put this spotlight on them.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
Memes are already being created.