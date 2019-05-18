Police kill one, arrest two after Mthatha kidnapping

The suspect, who police said was a foreign national, was shot dead during a shootout near Mqanduli, after delivery of the ransom money.

Fadana was kidnapped from his home in Corhana on Monday night and kept in a house in Tyumbu village near Mthatha.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, Koena said.

Kupelo thanked police for their swift action and the community for their cooperation.