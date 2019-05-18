Police kill one, arrest two after Mthatha kidnapping
Mthatha police shot and killed a suspect and arrested two others on Saturday after the alleged week-long kidnapping of Vuyo Fadana, a business partner of provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.
Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the two men, aged 20 and 37, will face charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.
The suspect, who police said was a foreign national, was shot dead during a shootout near Mqanduli, after delivery of the ransom money.
Fadana was kidnapped from his home in Corhana on Monday night and kept in a house in Tyumbu village near Mthatha.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, Koena said.
Kupelo thanked police for their swift action and the community for their cooperation.