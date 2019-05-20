Eight die in PE gang violence in May

Eight people have been killed, some of them teenagers, and more than 10 injured in what appears to be a series of gang-related killings in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas over the past three weeks.

The latest shooting saw Sergio Moss, 28, killed in a car at about 5am on Monday morning.

Over the past weekend, at least five people were killed and four injured in a string of gang-related shootings that led to police beefing up their presence.

Since Saturday, police have recovered eight stolen firearms in the northern areas - with five recovered on Monday morning.

While the reasons for the spike in gang shooting remains unknown, detectives are scurrying for answers in a bid to prevent the body count from rising.

Various angles are being investigated including an escalation in gang-related hit murders to a possible turf war.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Monday morning's shooting took place in Kalota Street, Bethelsdorp.

Moss was found in the back seat of an old car with two gunshot wounds to the face.

Naidu said Moss slept in the car, which was parked in the yard of a house.

“According to his family, he was a drug addict. The reason for the shooting remains unknown,” she said.

“People were woken by the gun shots and they found him dead inside the car a short while later.”