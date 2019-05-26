Four bogus cops arrested

“The other two suspects were apprehended at the corner of Noord and Wanderers street at 11.45am. They stopped three foreign nationals demanding passports. They told one of the victims that his passport has expired and demanded R3,000. Police came to their rescue and apprehended the suspects,” Mbele said.

“Police are on the ground to ensure that bogus police that are damaging the image of the police in the Johannesburg CBD are apprehended,” Mbele warned.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.