'Thank you South Africa,' Jeff Radebe bids farewell as longest serving minister post '94

He bows out after President Cyril Ramaphosa did not appoint him to serve in the cabinet of the sixth administration.

The 65-year-old, however, did not disclose what he was going to do with his life.

"Thank you for allowing me the pleasure of diligently serving you for the past 25 years, it has been my honour and privilege to do my part for our nation," said Radebe in a media statement.

"As the longest serving minster in post-apartheid South Africa, having first served under Nelson Mandela, I am aware of the confidence and trust that was bestowed upon me as I served the people of this country.