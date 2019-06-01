WATCH | Ipid investigating Cape Town shootout in which two killed by cops

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation after two people were killed in Cape Town when police opened fire on suspected hijackers.

The incident took place on Thursday on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood.

“Ipid investigators attended a crime scene in Goodwood on May 30 2019 where an Uber vehicle was hijacked and SAPS pursued it. It is alleged that there was a collision with a number of vehicles at an intersection. An SAPS member approached the vehicle and it is alleged that one suspect attempted to stab the SAPS member.

"Eight shots were fired by the SAPS member into the hijacked vehicle. Two people died, one could be the Uber driver," Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said in a statement on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told TimesLIVE earlier the incident had happened at around 5pm.

"According to information, a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked, a Toyota Etios, was spotted by the police and the driver fled. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle collided with three vehicles. Two men in their thirties were shot and fatally wounded," Rwexana said.

Seven people, including a child, were taken to medical facilities for treatment. No arrests have been made.