Another female doctor attacked at Pelonomi hospital

Just days after an attempted rape of a 24-year-old female doctor at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, a second doctor was robbed at gunpoint at the hospital over the weekend.

Free State department of health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said a doctor went to the parking lot at around 5am on Saturday to fetch something from her car when she was approached by three men.

"They robbed our doctor of her cell phone and she screamed for help. When she screamed, the security officers responded swiftly and confronted the criminals."

Mvambi said the a scuffle broke out between the men and the unarmed security guards.

"The criminals produced a gun and pointed it at the security personnel. In the process of that scuffle, the magazine from the gun fell and the criminals fled the scene."