Gonubie Traffic Department closed after burglary
The Gonubie Traffic Department was forced to temporarily shut down after it was burgled, with the suspects making off with computers and documents at the weekend.
On Monday morning, police cordoned off the premises while a Buffalo city Metro employee told motorists at the entrance that no services would be provided due to the burglary.
A sign had been posted at the door which read: “We are closed — offices burgled, we have no equipment nor face value documents!”