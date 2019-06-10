Reserve Bank reveals how Guptas stole millions

Mazibuko said Homix's Standard Bank account remained largely inactive until March 2014, when there was a dramatic increase in activity and it received several large deposits totalling about R660m - without any real evidence of work being done.

A similar pattern was discovered in the months after that.

For example, in April 2014, Homix received about R34m from Neotel. This money was transferred in its entirety to known Gupta-linked entities Ballatore Brands and Bapu Trading.

Two months later, on June 27, about R1.8m entered Homix's account and was transferred to Bapu Trading three days later.