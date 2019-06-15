Petrol price expected to drop substantially come month end, says AA

Retreating oil prices have painted a rosier picture for South African fuel users than has been the case for much of 2019. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

At this stage of the month, the AA is predicting a decrease of 91 cents/litre in the petrol price, 70 cents in the diesel price, and 62 cents for illuminating paraffin in July.

"The story of the month is definitely oil," says the AA.

"Crude laboured above $70 a barrel for large portions of April and May, as the tug-of-war continued between the OPEC countries, which favour ongoing output restrictions, and the USA, where production is steaming ahead." The association says that there had been a remarkable drop in the price of oil since the end of May, with the commodity currently trading around $61 a barrel.