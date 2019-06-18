Mthatha mulls penalties for dumping
If city bosses could have their way, Mthatha residents who are caught for illegal dumping could find themselves tried in a municipal court of law for their crime.
If city bosses could have their way, Mthatha residents who are caught for illegal dumping could find themselves tried in a municipal court of law for their crime.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.