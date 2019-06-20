WATCH | Fraud accused lawyer hands himself over to police
Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer Zuko Nonxuba handed himself to the Zwelitsha police station this morning in connection with three fraudulent claims to the health department worth R45m.
The arrest by provincial Commercial Crime Unit based in Zwelitsha comes after investigating unit, together with the Eastern Cape department of health, successfully interdicted Nonxuba for making “fraudulent” claims from the department.
Nonxuba arriving at the Zwelitsha Magustrate’s Court this morning. He is escorted by members of the Commercial Crime Unit. Video MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI
This is in relation to fraudulent medico-legal claims where lawyers are said to be fleecing billions of rands from the Eastern Cape government by suing hospitals for non-existing cases of negligence.
In his last state of the province address, former Cape premier Phumulo Masualle said the delivery of health services in the province had not been without challenges, with the biggest concerns being the medico-legal claims estimated to be at R23bn.
According to a high-placed source in possession of the docket, Nonxuba is accused of using three disabled children to sue the department of health for medical negligence. “The children were never disabled as a result of medical negligence, Nonxuba apparently used the disabled as actors to authenticate his claim,” said the source.
The case against Nonxuba was opened by Eastern Cape’s health superintendent general Dr Thobile Mbengashe at Zone 1 police station in Zwelitsha, the source said.