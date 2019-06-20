WATCH | Fraud accused lawyer hands himself over to police

This is in relation to fraudulent medico-legal claims where lawyers are said to be fleecing billions of rands from the Eastern Cape government by suing hospitals for non-existing cases of negligence.

In his last state of the province address, former Cape premier Phumulo Masualle said the delivery of health services in the province had not been without challenges, with the biggest concerns being the medico-legal claims estimated to be at R23bn.

According to a high-placed source in possession of the docket, Nonxuba is accused of using three disabled children to sue the department of health for medical negligence. “The children were never disabled as a result of medical negligence, Nonxuba apparently used the disabled as actors to authenticate his claim,” said the source.

The case against Nonxuba was opened by Eastern Cape’s health superintendent general Dr Thobile Mbengashe at Zone 1 police station in Zwelitsha, the source said.