State capture: How a small meat & veg handler scored an airport contract worth millions

The state capture inquiry on Friday heard how a small transportation company in North West was illegally handed a massive contract by SA Express to manage ground handling services at the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

The company, Koroneka Trading and Projects, was run by a local Mafikeng woman, Babadi Tlatsana, who transported meat and vegetables to local hospitals in Mafikeng.

She used one vehicle and employed only a driver and a man who loaded the food items into the vehicle. But only a few months after she proposed a plan to revitalise the province's two airports, millions would begin flowing into her bank account.

Tlatsana, who testified at the commission on Friday, described how she found herself in the middle of an elaborate scheme to siphon money out of the North West government's coffers and into SA Express as well as the bank accounts of other connected individuals.