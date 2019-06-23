State capture: 'My business was hijacked,' says woman who scored lucrative airport deal

The state capture inquiry on Saturday heard how millions of rand flowed through a small North West company irregularly put in charge of ground handling services at the Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports in 2015.

The money was then laundered to shelf companies owned by individuals connected to SA Express (SAX) bosses.

This according to the testimony of Koroneka Trading and Projects director Babadi Tlatsana who told the commission that her company was "hijacked" by SA Express commercial manager Brian Van Wyk and used as a conduit to siphon money from SAX and the North West government into the bank accounts of certain individuals.

The commission previously heard how the North West's department of community safety and transport management had underhandedly struck a deal with SA Express to have the airline operate local routes to and from each airport. The deal, which is riddled with allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities, was allegedly envisaged to move up to R400m out of the North West government and into SA Express.