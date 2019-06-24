Zim dollar returns as Mnangagwa outlaws SA rand and US dollar

Sources in government said the president’s hand was forced by “cartels” that control the means of production in the country, as well as imports and exports.

“Floating the bond note/RTGS Dollar, giving it an official bank exchange rate against major currencies, didn’t help. Big corporations still went on to trade on the black market, pushing the rate up,” said a government source.

The US dollar is at RTGS$12 on Monday, having been trading at RTGS$8 on Friday.

News of the surprise announcement has been met with mixed feelings on the streets of Harare and Bulawayo.

Illegal foreign currency dealers, popularly known as osiphatheleni, said they won’t go out of business because the local currency will continue losing value.

“No one wants the Zimbabwean dollar. Businesses linked to the government are the ones that come to us. There’s a lot of foreign currency outside the banking sector and more is coming because such sudden decisions will force people to withdraw their savings," said one forex dealer.