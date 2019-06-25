Magistrate stands down from hospital fraud trial, fears ‘media bias’
A Mthatha magistrate has recused himself from a high-profile case because he had “read about the details” in newspapers articles, saying to continue presiding over the matter would be unfair. Regional magistrate Sizakele Sihlahla was meant to preside over the fraud trial of Dr Chwayita Yako of Mthatha Private Hospital.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .