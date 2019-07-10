Springbok legend James Small has died

Springbok rugby’s most celebrated rebel James Small has died.

Small turned 50 in February.

It has been reported that Small died of a heart attack.

The former winger was part of South Africa’s World Cup winning squad in 1995.

He emerged as one of the team’s heroes for his courageous tackling of behemoth All Blacks winger Jonah Lomu.

Small‚ due to his outspoken nature‚ often courted controversy.

He was the first Springbok to be sent off in 1993 when English referee Ed Morrison (who two years later also refereed the World Cup final against New Zealand) banished Small from the field in a Test against Australia in 1993.