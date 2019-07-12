Fear of robbers keeps Makhanda police locked in at night
Scared Makhanda police officers reportedly lock the police station at night and cower behind the burglar gates for fear of armed robbers...
Scared Makhanda police officers reportedly lock the police station at night and cower behind the burglar gates for fear of armed robbers...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .