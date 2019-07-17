New Fire Engines for the City

The Executive Mayor of Buffalo City Metro took receipt of two new Fire and Rescue Services vehicles today which will significantly enhance our ability to respond effectively to emergency situations across the entire Metro.

The two new vehicles - a state-of-the-art new fire engine and a fully equipped water tanker – were procured at a cost of R9.1 million. These additions have boosted our emergency fleet to eight fire and rescue vehicles, which are stationed at Fleet Street, Mdantsane, Vincent, Greenfields, Gompo and King William's Town, respectively.

Two further vehicles are on order and will be purchased during the current financial year. These additional vehicles will be a great relief to our metro due to the fact that our Fire and Rescue Services are also responsible for major incidences in most of our neighbouring municipalities.

Portfolio Head for Public Safety and Security Amanda Mnyute welcomed everyone to the handover. Delivering the purpose of the day, head of department for Health and Public Safety and Emergency Services Vuyani Lwana said: "Today we are here to receive the keys from the manufacturers so that we can carry on with service delivery."