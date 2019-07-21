Icon medals unique pieces of Africana
Hundreds of runners who took part in The Icon’s Journey 100km Marathon, which traces the footprints of Nelson Mandela, went home with a unique piece of Africana...
Hundreds of runners who took part in The Icon’s Journey 100km Marathon, which traces the footprints of Nelson Mandela, went home with a unique piece of Africana...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .