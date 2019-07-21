News

Ramaphosa to launch urgent judicial review of Mkhwebane's findings

By QAANITAH HUNTER - 21 July 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
Image: FINANCIAL MAIL

President Cyril Ramaphosa will seek an urgent judicial review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

Mkhwebane found in a report released last week that Ramaphosa had violated the Executive Ethics Act and misled parliament over donations for his campaign to become ANC president.

During the briefing, Ramaphosa said his decision to take the report on review was not a comment on the individual in the Public Protector's office. Instead, he said, it was about the law.

He described Mkhwebane's findings as "flawed".

This is a developing story.

