DA calls for ad hoc committee to probe public protector findings against Ramaphosa

The DA has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise proposing the establishment of an ad hoc committee to look into findings by the public protector on a R500,000 donation that benefited President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane released a report on Friday which found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament in response to a question about the donation from Bosasa for his presidential campaign in 2017.

Mkhebane gave Modise 30 days to refer her finding that Ramaphosa had violated the code of ethical conduct to the joint committee on ethics and members' interests for consideration. But the president is not a member of parliament.