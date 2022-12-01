×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Walus will only be paroled after medical all-clear, says correctional services

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2022
Janusz Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday.
Janusz Walus was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday.
Image: Raymond Preston

Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus is unlikely to be released on parole on Thursday as he awaits clearance from his medical team.

Walus, whose release on parole the Constitutional Court ordered last week, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria on Tuesday, just two days before the court-ordered release.

“By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Walus’s parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from his medical team,” correctional services ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

On Wednesday, hundreds of members of the tripartite alliance gathered to protest against his release, while EFF members blocked the N1 in Midrand on Thursday morning.

TimesLIVE

Janusz Walus still receiving medical treatment, awaiting news on parole

The department of correctional services is remaining mum on the release of Janusz Walus on parole.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft