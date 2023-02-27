Flood horror continues as official death toll rises
By Lulamile Feni - 27 February 2023
The death toll of people killed in the recent floods that wreaked havoc in some parts of the Eastern Cape has increased to 18 — mostly young children — while three others, including a two-year-old child, are still missing...
