×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape’s smart city will require savvy, skilled people — minister

Universities,TVET colleges have critical role in ensuring students are equipped for Fourth Industrial Revolution, Dlamini-Zuma says

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 28 February 2023

With the Eastern Cape the likely home of SA’s first-ever smart city,  universities and TVET colleges will have a critical role to play in skilling and training people to ensure they have the right skills to thrive...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction