Eastern Cape’s smart city will require savvy, skilled people — minister
Universities,TVET colleges have critical role in ensuring students are equipped for Fourth Industrial Revolution, Dlamini-Zuma says
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 28 February 2023
With the Eastern Cape the likely home of SA’s first-ever smart city, universities and TVET colleges will have a critical role to play in skilling and training people to ensure they have the right skills to thrive...
Eastern Cape’s smart city will require savvy, skilled people — minister
Universities,TVET colleges have critical role in ensuring students are equipped for Fourth Industrial Revolution, Dlamini-Zuma says
With the Eastern Cape the likely home of SA’s first-ever smart city, universities and TVET colleges will have a critical role to play in skilling and training people to ensure they have the right skills to thrive...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos