EFF shutdown to target town centres, national roads
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 20 March 2023
The EFF in the Eastern Cape has warned residents of BCM and other towns not to attempt to enter or leave inner cities or town centres, saying its supporters will be blocking access points...
EFF shutdown to target town centres, national roads
The EFF in the Eastern Cape has warned residents of BCM and other towns not to attempt to enter or leave inner cities or town centres, saying its supporters will be blocking access points...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos