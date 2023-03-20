The EFF national shutdown has taken off in East London.
Students from WSU, Fort Hare and Buffalo City College have descended upon the East London CBD, moving to Belgravia, before proceeding to Southernwood. The final destination is said to be the King Phalo Airport.
National shutdown protest takes off in East London
Image: BOMIKAZI MDIYA
Law enforcement from SAPS and Belgravia is present following the marchers.
