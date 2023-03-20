×

News

National shutdown protest takes off in East London

By Bomikazi Mdiya - 20 March 2023
The EFF national shutdown has taken off in East London.
The EFF national shutdown has taken off in East London.
Image: BOMIKAZI MDIYA

The EFF national shutdown has taken off in East London.

Students from WSU, Fort Hare and Buffalo City College have descended upon the East London CBD, moving to Belgravia, before proceeding to Southernwood. The final destination is said to be the King Phalo Airport.

Law enforcement from SAPS and Belgravia is present following the marchers.

