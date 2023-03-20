×

News

WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 20 March 2023
The EFF launched a nationwide shutdown on Monday. File image
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials were seen clearing roads of bricks and rubble after the arrests. Teargas was fired.

It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s national shutdown protests on Monday.

TimesLIVE

