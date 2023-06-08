ActionSA's provincial chair Athol Trollip has issued a stern warning to the provincial government to ensure municipalities implement stringent wastewater treatment measures to avert a possible cholera outbreak in the province.
In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to Trollip as they unpack the latest cholera outbreak.
Trollip said cholera is a third-world disease that should not be an issue in Johannesburg and other parts of the country.
He said municipalities are responsible for operating wastewater treatment plants and must submit monthly reports on the quality of the effluent they discharge into rivers, water courses and directly into the ocean.
"Every municipality in the Eastern Cape is guilty of discharging raw untreated sewerage into our water," said Trollip.
DispatchLIVE
LISTEN | ActionSA calls for cholera prevention plan in the EC
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
DispatchLIVE
