Alison Botha shocked at the news her attacker will be released on parole

Alison Botha was viciously attacked by Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger in 1994. The men kidnapped her in the early hours of the morning before raping her and attempted to stab her to death.

The men were caught and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, on Tuesday they were released from prison on parole after serving 28 years behind bars. This has stoked anger and frustration with some people.

Misa, the Motor Industry Staff Association, who Botha has acted for as a motivational speaker, said they were “disgusted and furious with the decision to grant parole to the pair responsible for the attack on Allison Botha, one of the most horrific crimes in South African history”.