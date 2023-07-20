Education department still underspends despite use of costly consultants
R527m paid to quantity surveyor firm to help in spending and planning of projects
The Eastern Cape education department has forfeited millions in unspent infrastructure funding in the past four years, even though it spent more than half a billion rand on consultants to assist in spending and planning infrastructure projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.