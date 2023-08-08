Are you telling us Senzo was killed by Mzansi's dumbest criminals? — Meyiwa witness asked by defence

Defence attorney for two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sipho Ramosepele said Tumelo Madlala's testimony has led him to believe that they were dealing with Mzansi's “dumbest” criminals.
“Having listened attentively to your testimony and about the robbery incident, the inaptitude, the lack of preparation by the alleged suspects, I am led to believe that we are dealing with one of Mzansi's dumbest criminals,” Ramosepele said.
Ramosepele pointed out that it was strange that two intruders, who entered with the intention to rob, left valuables which were out in the open.
He also pointed out that Longwe Twala, who might have been in possession of valuables, was also allowed to flee.
Meyiwa’s childhood friend and witness to the incident faced further cross-examination on Tuesday.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Kelly Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend, Twala, mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
On Tuesday, Madlala told the court that he does not know who killed the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain.
When proceedings got under way, Ramosepele began by asking Madlala who killed the soccer star on October 26, 2014.
“I don't know, I didn't see,” said Madlala.
He started his testimony on Monday, giving his account of what happened when his friend was fatally shot.
Madlala has testified that on the night two intruders entered the house with the intention to rob the occupants of “cellphones and money”. However, a tussle ensued leading to the Meyiwa's death.
He has already identified Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as one of the intruders who tussled with Meyiwa before a gun went off.
He also revealed to the court that the type of gun he saw being wielded by the dreadlocked man who was first to enter had a “wheel”.
Madlala, who had told the court that one of the descriptive features of the second intruder he identified as Ntanzi, was a trimmed beard under his lip, with an “O” shape around the mouth.
However, Ntanzi, through Ramosepele, was adamant that he has never had such a beard, inviting Madlala to have a closer look. He refused to go near Ntanzi.
“I would never go close to him. As he sits there he is actually my enemy. I don't care about them and I do not fear them, they are seated there looking at me.”
Madlala told the court that while hiding in the bedroom with his phone he could not call for help as he has never found himself in such a circumstance and didn't know what to do.
Are you telling us Senzo was killed by Mzansi's dumbest criminals? — Meyiwa witness asked by defence
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
