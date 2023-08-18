×

Little girl’s birthday surprise ruined by courier van robbers

Algoa Park residents fret over rise in crime after gang makes off with delivery vehicle’s parcels

18 August 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

When an Algoa Park mother went outside her house to collect the birthday present she had ordered online for her daughter, the last thing she expected was to come face to face with an armed robber...

