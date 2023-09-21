Eastern Cape woman killed in SA Navy submarine disaster
A Gqeberha woman and Africa's first female to work as a qualified submarine navigator, Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, was among the three people who died in the SA Navy submarine disaster just off the coast of Kommetjie on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.