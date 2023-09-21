×

Eastern Cape woman killed in SA Navy submarine disaster

By Brandon Nel - 21 September 2023

A Gqeberha woman and Africa's first female to work as a qualified submarine navigator, Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, was among the three people who died in the SA Navy submarine disaster just off the coast of Kommetjie on Wednesday...

