'Fight for truly nonracial SA must continue,' Lesufi tells mourners at funeral of Aziz Pahad
Image: Alaister Russell
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the fight for a truly nonracial South Africa must continue.
He was speaking at the special official funeral for the late anti-apartheid activist and former deputy foreign affairs minister Aziz Pahad, who died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday at the age of 82.
Pahad was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.
SABC News quoted Lesufi as saying Pahad was a dedicated and hard worker.
“Comrade Aziz, ours was to marvel at your dedication and hard work. Ours was to appreciate your humility and commitment to our cause. Ours was to appreciate the role you played to serve and service our people and the world,” it reported Lesufi as saying.
“You are leaving us with a huge task to match or exceed the good work you have done within and with your generation.
“May the passing of comrade Aziz enable us to pause and think about where we are going and how we should go — and we owe Comrade Aziz a victory next year. We owe them and him a victory next year and so let’s do everything to make sure that happens.”
