East London’s automotive terminal to be expanded
Project to deepen and strengthen N-berth will allow port to accommodate more vehicle carriers
The Port of East London will soon be able to accommodate more vehicle carriers, with its N-berth deepening and strengthening project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.