News

‘The book is my pride,’ says 16-year-old Eastern Cape author

'My Treasure — My Pride' is a collection of 51 poems raising awareness of social issues

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 02 December 2023

Luvolwethu Mayo never imagined that he would one day become a published author — a feat he has accomplished at the tender age of 16...

