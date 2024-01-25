Parliament still to set a date for Hlophe’s impeachment, but ConCourt application could halt his removal

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is pushing the National Assembly to set a date for the impeachment vote against suspended judges John Hlophe and Nkola Motata, but Hlophe's removal is likely to be halted by his application to the Constitutional Court to declare the motion unlawful.

In a letter sent this week through lawyer Vlad Movshovich, FUL said there was an “inordinate and unacceptable delay” in finalising the matter, despite the two judges being found guilty of gross misconduct of “the gravest kind”.

“Our client thus respectfully requests the speaker and the committee chair to schedule these votes without any further delay and communicate the scheduling as a matter of urgency,” said Movshovich in a letter to parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Responding on Thursday afternoon, the secretary of the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, said the reports on the judicial officers were adopted in November.

Xaso said they were published in the announcements, tablings and committee reports document on December 6 last year, when the last National Assembly sitting was held.