A drive-by shooting in bustling Bertha and Jorissen streets in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday caused chaos.
Two men died in their vehicle while a University of Johannesburg (UJ) student was found dead in a bus at the intersection after being shot in the crossfire while returning to his residence after classes.
“It is with profound sadness that UJ has learnt of the death of a student, who was caught in the crossfire during a shooting incident in Braamfontein,” the university said.
“Another student is recovering in hospital. The deceased, an 18-year-old male, was a second-year student. Our thoughts are with the families of the affected students.”
The university said it is providing counselling to students who were on the bus at the time of the shooting.
WATCH | UJ offering counselling after student killed in crossfire in Braamfontein
Image: TimesLIVE Video
“It is reported that ... unknown suspects shot two men in a parked vehicle and during the shooting a university bus was caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot,” said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
“The men in the vehicle and one student were declared dead while the other student was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”
